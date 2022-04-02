Chicago Fire 0, FC Dallas 0: Man of the Match

It was a slog of a 0-0 draw in a cold wet day on the lakefront. The Fire were without their captain after Rafael Czichos was placed in health and safety protocol. To make matters worse, Xherdan Shaqiri had to come off before the 20-minute mark. That made the performance of the defense especially gutsy and the result better than it looks on paper. Our man of the match could go to any of the defenders on the roster, but we’re going to go with Mauricio Pineda. He filled in well next to Wyatt Omsberg and was responsible for some key tackles that stopped Dallas attacks cold. Congratulations to Pineda for his performance.

