The Hot Cast: Extinguished

The Chicago Fire are out of the Open Cup, and Ruben and RJ are here to talk about it. They go over every little detail of the match from coaching strategy to the on-field performances to the rub of the green and lack of it. No stone is unturned and nothing is left unsaid. Then they run down the results from the rest of the 3rd round and go over tonight’s fixtures. They also take a bit of time to go over the LA Galaxy match from last weekend and look forward to the trip up to Minnesota at the weekend. It’s all that plus some expensive hot dogs on this week’s Hot Cast.