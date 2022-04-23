Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

The Chicago Fire will look to bounce back from their U.S. Open “cupset” against Union Omaha when they visit Minnesota United this afternoon.

Will Shaqiri play? There’s no question we receive more on Twitter than fans wondering what’s going on with Xherdan Shaqiri. After coming out of the FC Dallas match a few weeks ago, he hasn’t played in the Fire’s last three matches. The official word has been all along that it’s not serious, he’s “day-to-day,” and they’re just being careful. He’s officially listed as questionable again today, but if he misses a fourth straight game, it’s definitely more than “day-to-day”. Hopefully he plays and all is well.

The Gaga Hype Train Rolls On: Here’s one to watch. Gaga Slonina and Orlando City’s Pedro Gallese are two of only 10 goalkeepers in MLS history to record five shutouts in their team’s first seven games of a season. With another shutout this week, each player could join Eloy Room (2020), Donovan Ricketts (2010) and Tony Meola (2000) as the only players with six clean sheets in their team’s first eight games of a season. The Fire’s club record for shutouts in a single season is 10. Jon Busch had 10 shutouts in both 2008 and 2009.

It’s on ESPN: The Fire’s regular play-by-play man got another call up to the big time. After making his ESPN debut a couple weeks ago, Tyler Terens will call this match for a national TV audience on ESPN this afternoon. He’s joined by the excellent Kyndra de St. Aubin, who normally works as Minnesota United’s color commentator. It should make for a fun duo.

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire

MLS Match #8 | Saturday, April 23 | Allianz Field, St. Paul, MN

Kickoff: 4 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Talent: Tyler Terens (play-by-play), Kyndra de St. Aubin (color commentary)

Radio: TUDN 1200 AM

Live Twitter Updates: @HotTimeOldTown

Chicago Fire Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE : Fabian Herbers (right hip)

: Fabian Herbers (right hip) QUESTIONABLE: Xherdan Shaqiri (left calf)

Minnesota United Injury Report

OUT : Patrick Weah (knee)

: Patrick Weah (knee) OUT: Romain Métanire (thigh)

