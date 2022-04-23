 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota United 3, Chicago Fire 0: Quick & Dirty Recap

By Ruben Tisch
MLS: Chicago Fire at Minnesota United FC Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Minnesota United. The Fire lost 3-0.

73’ 1-0 Reynoso

84’ 2-0 Arriaga

88’ 3-0 Lod

