Minnesota United 3, Chicago Fire 0: Quick & Dirty Recap

Minnesota United 3: Reynoso 72’ Arriaga 84’ Lod 88’ Chicago Fire 0:

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Minnesota United. The Fire lost 3-0.

73’ 1-0 Reynoso

El Rey!



Reynoso finds the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/wWebq4qelF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2022

84’ 2-0 Arriaga

88’ 3-0 Lod

Lod have mercy.



Robin makes it 3-0. pic.twitter.com/LhXwvSqhBd — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 23, 2022

Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.