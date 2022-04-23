Minnesota United 3, Chicago Fire 0: Quick & Dirty Recap

Minnesota United 3: Reynoso 72’ Arriaga 84’ Lod 88’
Chicago Fire 0:
Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Minnesota United. The Fire lost 3-0.
73’ 1-0 Reynoso
El Rey!— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2022
Reynoso finds the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/wWebq4qelF
84’ 2-0 Arriaga
Reynoso ➡️ Arriaga#MNUFC doubles their lead! pic.twitter.com/qV1Ui7yuNH— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 23, 2022
88’ 3-0 Lod
Lod have mercy.— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 23, 2022
Robin makes it 3-0. pic.twitter.com/LhXwvSqhBd
