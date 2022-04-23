Minnesota United 3, Chicago Fire 0: Man of the Match

It was tough out there for the Chicago Fire this afternoon against Minnesota United. None of the offensive players played well, and they gave up 3 goals. So it was really difficult for us to select a man of the match, tonight. In the end, we went with Wyatt Omsberg. Despite his turnover that lead to the first goal, he made more good plays than bad, including several last-second tackles to block and prevent shots, including a 40 yard run to stop a shot just after he gave up the goal. His effort all game long earned our Man of the Match award.

Poll Man of the Match at MNUFC Gabriel Slonina

M. Navarro

Rafael Czichos

Wyatt Omsberg

Boris Sekulic

Federico Navarro

Gaston Gimenez

Brian Gutierrez

Xherdan Shaqiri

Stanislav Ivanov

Kacper Przybylko

Jonathan Bornstein

Jhan Espinoza

Jhon Duran

Mauricio Pineda vote view results 0% Gabriel Slonina (0 votes)

0% M. Navarro (0 votes)

37% Rafael Czichos (3 votes)

12% Wyatt Omsberg (1 vote)

12% Boris Sekulic (1 vote)

0% Federico Navarro (0 votes)

25% Gaston Gimenez (2 votes)

12% Brian Gutierrez (1 vote)

0% Xherdan Shaqiri (0 votes)

0% Stanislav Ivanov (0 votes)

0% Kacper Przybylko (0 votes)

0% Jonathan Bornstein (0 votes)

0% Jhan Espinoza (0 votes)

0% Jhon Duran (0 votes)

0% Mauricio Pineda (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

(Now let us know how you saw it. Vote for your choice for MOTM/WOTM in the poll below. The poll will be open for two days, after which we’ll publicize the results. (Note: if you’re viewing this post from AMP or Apple News, you won’t see the poll below. Feel free to tell us your pick in the comments.)