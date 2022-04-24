Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

The Chicago Red Stars will travel to Kansas City, Kansas for the sixth and final game of the NWSL Challenge Cup group stage. The Red Stars are 2-1-2 through the first five matches and sit on 8 points. Last week’s 1-1 draw in Louisville left Chicago in a position to advance with a win. Anything less will see the Red Stars eliminated. The match will kick off at 4:00 PM Central Time at Children’s Mercy Park.

The Chicago Red Stars will be missing a huge number of players for this game, making the task of defeating the first-placed Current all the more difficult. Tierna Davidson is out for the season, Kealia Watt had a knee injury, Casey Krueger and Sarah Woldmoe are on maternity leave, Rachel Hill has a hip injury, Morgan Gautrat has a calf injury, Mallory Pugh has a concussion, and Ava Cook is suspended. The team’s depth will once again be tested.

The Kansas City Current have been good in the new year, going 3-1-1 thus far. The only blip on KC’s Challenge Cup is a 3-0 loss to Racing Louisville at the beginning of April; they go into the game riding the coattails of a 2-1 win over Houston, which such Victoria Pickett score the winning goal in the last 10 minutes of the game. Unlike the Red Stars who need a win, the Current only need a point to secure a place in the semifinals.

The match will be aired on Paramount+.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash

NWSL Challenge Cup Matchday 6 | Sunday, April 24 | Children’s Mercy Park

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. CT

Streaming: Paramount+, Twitch (international)