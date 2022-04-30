Red Stars and Fire Games Stopped Due to Weather

With lightning in the area, and more severe storm warnings incoming, the Chicago Red Stars game against Racing Louisville has been postponed midway through the first half. The Red Stars were up 2-1 with goals by Ella Stevens in the 1st and Bianca St-Georges in the 25th. Louisville’s goal was scored by Emily Fox in the 10th minute.

We will keep you updated both on the website and Twitter to when the games will start or when they will be rescheduled.

UPDATE 1: The Chicago Fire game at Soldier Field has also been stopped due to lightning. The Fire are up 1-0 in the 45+1’ minute after a penalty by Xherdan Shaqiri.

UPDATE 2: On the Chicago Fire broadcast, Tyler Terens said the lightning delay should last for the next hour or so, then there will be a 20-minute warmup, followed by the rest of stoppage time. He also said that MLS is shortening halftime to 10-minutes. I would expect the Red Stars to be on a similar timetable

UPDATE 3: The Fire And Red Bulls will restart at 9:15 pm CT. The Red Stars should resume around 9:05 pm CT