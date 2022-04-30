Chicago Fire 1, New York Red Bulls 2: Man of the Match

Well, that stunk. The Chicago Fire were undone partly by their own lack of scoring ability, part rain delay, and part referee incompetence. But for a while there, there was some encouraging signs that the team was trending upward. The defense was executing the bend but don’t break style that served both them well and confounded the Red Bulls, and going forward, they were actually pretty good until the rains came. Our man of the Match was a part of that, and he stepped up to make the penalty that put the Fire up 1-0. Congratulations to Xherdan Shaqiri for his selection.

(Now let us know how you saw it. Vote for your choice for MOTM/WOTM in the poll below. The poll will be open for two days, after which we’ll publicize the results. (Note: if you’re viewing this post from AMP or Apple News, you won’t see the poll below. Feel free to tell us your pick in the comments.)