Chicago Fire 1, New York Red Bulls 2: Quick & Dirty Recap

Chicago Fire 1 Shaqiri 17’
New York Red Bulls 2 Klaimala 75’ 90+1’
Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against the New York Red Bulls. The Fire lost 2-1.
17’ 1-0 Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri from the spot for #cf97. pic.twitter.com/ssFOy4azih— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 1, 2022
75’ 1-1 Klimala
Clinical finish from Patryk Klimala to level it up.#RBNY and #cf97 tied at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/GbZRX8lvKX— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 1, 2022
90+1’ 1-2 Klimala
Klimala from the spot to make it 2-1. #RBNY take the lead late. pic.twitter.com/Nee8HjFPC1— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 1, 2022
