Chicago Fire 1, New York Red Bulls 2: Quick & Dirty Recap

Chicago Fire 1 Shaqiri 17’ New York Red Bulls 2 Klaimala 75’ 90+1’

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against the New York Red Bulls. The Fire lost 2-1.

17’ 1-0 Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri from the spot for #cf97. pic.twitter.com/ssFOy4azih — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 1, 2022

75’ 1-1 Klimala

Clinical finish from Patryk Klimala to level it up.#RBNY and #cf97 tied at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/GbZRX8lvKX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 1, 2022

90+1’ 1-2 Klimala

Klimala from the spot to make it 2-1. #RBNY take the lead late. pic.twitter.com/Nee8HjFPC1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 1, 2022

