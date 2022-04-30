 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chicago Fire 1, New York Red Bulls 2: Quick & Dirty Recap

By Ruben Tisch
MLS: New York Red Bulls at Chicago Fire Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire 1 Shaqiri 17’

New York Red Bulls 2 Klaimala 75’ 90+1’

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against the New York Red Bulls. The Fire lost 2-1.

17’ 1-0 Shaqiri

75’ 1-1 Klimala

90+1’ 1-2 Klimala

