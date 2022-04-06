The Hot Cast: Worst Case Scenario

Ruben and RJ are here to discuss all things Chicago Fire. They begin the show talking about the 0-0 draw with FC Dallas that kept the Brimstone Cup in Chicago for another year. They talk through the team’s reaction to having their two most important signings of the winter be out and still be able to get a result. Rhen they talk through their worries about the attack and what they need to do going forward. Then they react to the Fire making the top 10 of the MLS power rankings for the first time in years, and what that tells us about how the MLS Inteligencia feels about the team. All of that plus the US Open Cup 2nd round on this week’s Hot Cast.