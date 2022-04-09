Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

After last week’s messy, 0-0 draw with FC Dallas, the Chicago Fire are unbeaten through their first five matches of the season—one of just three undefeated teams left in MLS. Today’s matinee against Orlando City at Exploria Stadium figures to be their toughest test yet.

The Fire could be without four starters—Rafael Czichos, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabian Herbers and Miguel Navarro are all listed as questionable for the match. And Orlando will no doubt want revenge, after a VAR handball ruling in the week two matchup between these two clubs took a goal off the board for Orlando, helping the Fire walk away with a point in a 0-0 draw.

It’s a bit odd to have two teams facing off for a second time so early in the season. It means both coaching staffs will know exactly what to expect, but for Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson, it doesn’t change anything.

“We have a way of playing that we are always going to play, whether we are at home or on the road,” Hendrickson said. “So, nothing changes. It’s a benefit to us because it’s a team that we’ve played before. So, we know them more than before, so to speak. But likewise, they will know what we are about and what we are doing also because it’s been five games into the season.

“But, we won’t change anything. We will go there and defend together as a team and go forward together as a team, just play our style, trying to play the front half and try to keep the ball in their half of the field.”

It’s on TUDN/Univision

For the second week in a row, the Fire are on TUDN and Univision, with an English language stream on Twitter that will appear right at kickoff (which should be well after the posted time of noon CT). You can also get English-language commentary by using the SAP function on your remote, if you have one.

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

MLS Match #6 | Saturday, April 9 | Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Kickoff: 12 p.m. CT

TV: TUDN, Univision (Spanish)

Streaming: Twitter (English)

Radio: TUDN 1200 AM

Live Twitter Updates: @HotTimeOldTown

Chicago Fire Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE : Fabian Herbers (right hip)

: Fabian Herbers (right hip) QUESTIONABLE : Rafael Czichos (Health and safety protocols)

: Rafael Czichos (Health and safety protocols) QUESTIONABLE : Miguel Navarro (left knee)

: Miguel Navarro (left knee) QUESTIONABLE: Xherdan Shaqiri (left calf)

Orlando City Injury Report

OUT : Antonio Carlos (left thigh)

: Antonio Carlos (left thigh) QUESTIONABLE: Michael Halliday (left thigh)

Upcoming Chicago Fire Schedule

Saturday, April 16 - Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy at Soldier Field. Chicago (7 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)

Tuesday, April 19 - Chicago Fire vs. Union Omaha, U.S. Open Cup Round 3, Soldier Field, Chicago (7 p.m. CT ESPN+)

Saturday, April 23 - Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire at Allianz Field, St. Paul. MN (4 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Saturday, April 30 - Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls at Soldier Field, Chicago (7 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)

Saturday, May 7 - Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (5 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)

Saturday, May 14 - Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati at Soldier Field, Chicago (7 p.m. CT, WGN-TV and CF97 Live)