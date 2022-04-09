Orlando City 1, Chicago Fire 0: Man of the Match

With four starters out of the XI due to injuries and Brian Gutierrez getting sent off in the first half, you would have expected a worse outcome for the Chicago Fire. But they only allowed one goal against Orlando City and were just good enough to make them miss on all of their other chances. Our man of the match helped out his defense by making 5 saves and generally being good on the day. I am of course talking about out super stud goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Congrats to Gaga for the achievement.

