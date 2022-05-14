Chicago Fire 1, FC Cincinnati 2: Man of the Match:

The Chicago Fire blew another game where based on the eye test and the stat sheet, they were the better squad. Two mistakes at the back meant that their goal off of a corner didn’t end up mattering all that much; which is a shame, because it was Jhon Duran’s first ever MLS goal. He came on in the second half and played well after replacing Chinonso Offor, who also was good tonight. Duran scored on a header off of one of the 12 corner kicks the Fire won on the night, and he was dangerous both before coming on and after his goal. Because of that Duran gets our Man of the Match.

