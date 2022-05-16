The Hot Cast: Shaqiri Solutions

Ruben and RJ return with a brand new Hot Cast after the Fire’s loss to FC Cincinnati. On today’s show, they go over what went wrong with the Fire’s defense and why they can’t seem to find the back of the net except on set pieces. They have a long discussion about Xherdan Shaqiri and where he could help the team, because it doesn’t seem like the middle is it, However, despite the loss, the boys are actually pretty optimistic about the club’s future, so if you want some reassurance for the rest of the year, this is the show for you! All of that plus an RJ Food Review on this week’s Hot Cast.