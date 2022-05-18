New York Red Bulls 3, Chicago Fire 3: Man of the Match

When a game is as crazy as that one was, it’s hard to pick a man of the match. Jhan Duran, for example, was excellent the entire time he was out there. His hold-up play was second to none, and his flick on the Fire’s 2nd goal was picture perfect. Shaqiri finally scored from the run of play and had his best game in a while. But for me and the staff, the choice is Chris Meuller. He was the Fire’s best attacker all game, and his 1-2 with Brian Gutierrez for the Fire’s first goal of the night was Art Institute worthy. For that performance, we’re awarding Meuller the Man of the Match.

