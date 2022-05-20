Made in America: Gaga Slonina commits his international future to the United States!

The Chicago Fire’s 18-year-old prodigy Gaga Slonina has committed his international future to the United States, he confirmed in a statement today. Slonina, who was eligible to represent both the U.S. and Poland, makes the decision amidst a highly competitive and public dual-national battle to secure his future.

“My heart is American,” said Slonina. “This country has given me and my family all the opportunities I could ask for. It’s pushed me and supported me through good and bad. I understand the privilege of wearing the badge, and the only time I’ll put my head down is to kiss it. America is home and that’s who I’m going to represent.”

The Addison, Illinois native has appeared for the U.S. at several youth levels, and received his first call-up to the senior squad last December. Slonina was called into the January World Cup Qualifiers and is one of a number of goalkeepers who Gregg Berhalter could call upon for the FIFA World Cup this November in Qatar. Slonina will still only be 22 years old when the 2026 World Cup comes to North America. While he won’t be in this upcoming senior camp in June, he is still a great option that, as he develops, will be a great addition to the U.S. team for many years to come.

After yet another dual-nat panic, USMNT fans can finally relax. The future is bright!