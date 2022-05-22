NYCFC 1 Chicago Fire 0: Man of the Match

It was a poor performance by the Chicago Fire tonight against NYCFC. They couldn’t get anything going on offense, and why the defense didn’t break, an unintentional handball was called a penalty by rule, so they lost. Our man of the Match tonight played better than most and was involved in almost every good piece of play the Fire had. Tonight’s MotM is Jhon Duran.

(Now let us know how you saw it. Vote for your choice for MOTM/WOTM in the poll below. The poll will be open for two days, after which we’ll publicize the results. (Note: if you’re viewing this post from AMP or Apple News, you won’t see the poll below. Feel free to tell us your pick in the comments.)