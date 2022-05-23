MLS Roundup Weeks 12 & 13: Two for One Special

Despite the draw against the New York Red Bulls and the loss against NYCFC, the Fire did well this week. And speaking of the week, MLS had two matchday weeks last week (try saying that fast). Here is your MLS roundup for weeks 12 and 13.

Philadelphia Union 0 - 0 Inter Miami

It was a rather drab match, which might be a shock because the Philadelphia Union is anything but drab. Inter Miami held them to a draw, their fifth straight draw in the season. Philly kept Miami’s toes on the edge throughout the game, but goalkeeper Drake Callender was too good that night - with eight saves for the night saving Phil Neville’s side from utter dominance.

D.C United 0 - 2 NYCFC

NYCFC continues to cement its dominance over the Eastern Conference with a win against D.C United. Alex Callens opened the scoreboard for the visitors with a goal in the 6th minute. D.C United nearly equalized six minutes later, but Sofiane Djeffal’s shot couldn’t quite make it. At the death of the first half, NYCFC was awarded a penalty because of a Brendan Hines-Ike handball. Tally Castellanos cooly converted, giving NYCFC a two-nil lead and the match-winning goal.

Minnesota United FC 1 - 1 LA Galaxy

Until the 83rd minute, both sides were relatively even. Both had shots on goal but couldn’t finish. As things were looking to become a scoreless draw, a penalty was awarded to the Galaxy after VAR found that one of their shots had hit the arm of a Minnesota United defender. Sacha Kljestan converted the penalty for Galaxy shortly after. Because the Galaxy has been in a slump as of late, Minnesota equalized five minutes later with a goal from Robin Lod. At least this time, he didn’t do a tacky celebration.

Nashville SC 2 - 1 CF Montreal

Nashville SC picked themselves up after their previous loss against the Houston Dynamo and won against a strong CF Montreal team. Alex Muyl gave the hosts the lead in the 28th minute. Hany Mukhtar added to Nashville’s tally during the second half in the 51st minute. CF Montreal quickly responded four minutes later courtesy of Kei Kamara. Despite Montreal’s loss, Kamara has something to be happy about - he is now ranked fourth in all-time goals in MLS, with 133 to his name.

Houston Dynamo 0 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC

In a homage to last week’s red card frenzy, both Houston and Seattle were down to 10-men by the end of the match. Raul Ruidiaz gave Seattle the lead in the 28th minute. Despite Houston’s recent rise, they didn’t have enough to provide Seattle with any trouble. In the 54th minute, Houston was down a man when Adalberto Carrasquilla received his second yellow after a tactical foul. Not to be outdone, Seattle also went down a man in the 82nd minute - Alex Roldan was sent off because, you guessed it, a tactical foul.

A slumping Sporting Kansas City was able to see off an injured Colorado Rapids Wednesday night. In the 24th minute, Daniel Salloi summoned his inner Captain Tsubasa and dashed around three Colorado defenders to give the hosts the lead. Five minutes later, Lucas Esteves equalized for Colorado. Salloi again scored in the 50th minute with the eventual match-winning goal. Things went worse for Colorado when their new marquee signing, Gyasi Zardes came off 14 minutes later with a non-contact injury.

The San Jose Earthquakes may be winning, but their defense isn’t. Although I suppose a lot of fans of various MLS teams would take any time of the day. The Portland Timbers scored first thanks to Cristhian Paredes in the 18th minute. San Jose equalized in the 31st minute with a header from Jackson Yueil. They later took the lead towards the end of the first half with a goal from Jamiro Monteiro. Portland decided to score a diving header of their own, and in the 56th minute, Bill Tuiloma just did that. It was looking that the game would end in a draw, but Monteiro snagged his brace and the match-winner for San Jose in the 80th minute.

LAFC 1 - 2 Austin FC

Wait, Austin is good?

I guess they must be feeding off the energy from everyone making fun of their logo - myself included. Anyway, Austin scored first in the 13th minute due to Ruben Gabrielsen. They later dominated LAFC throughout the whole match, creating chance after chance. However, in the second half, LAFC woke up and started to assert pressure - but it wasn’t enough to take down the visitors. Diego Fagundez scored in the 80th minute to give Austin a two-nil lead. Carlos Vela cut the deficit in half with a PK six minutes later after he was taken down.

D.C United 2 - 2 Toronto FC

D.C. United drew with fellow Eastern Conference stragglers Toronto FC Saturday night. Edison Flores gave the hosts the early lead in the 7th minute. Toronto equalized 30 minutes later from an Ayo Akinola goal. Michael Estrada gave D.C. hope in the 56th minute with a scrappy goal. Like their fellow Eastern Conference brethren, the Chicago Fire, they couldn’t hold a lead, and Jonathan Osorio equalized for Toronto in the 89th minute.

Columbus Crew 0 - 2 LAFC

After a loss against Austin, LAFC went back to winning ways against the Columbus Crew. Despite the Crew’s early dominance, they didn’t do anything with it. Vela scored in the 62nd minute - his sixth goal of the season. Jose Cifuentes doubled their lead nearly 10 minutes later.

Cincinnati FC 2 - 3 New England Revolution

A Cincinnati loss and a New England win. The balance is coming back to the Eastern Conference.

Despite playing well throughout the match, Cincinnati couldn’t hold on against an awoken New England. Sebastian Lleget opened the scoreline in the 17th minute giving the Revs the lead with a stunning scissor kick. After a shaken Cincinnati recovered from that banger (as the kids would say), they equalized 10 minutes later from Brandon Vasquez, his 7th goal of the season. Adam Buska then gave the Revs the lead before the end of the first half in the 43rd minute. To give Cincinnati some credit, they fought back and again equalized in the 58th minute. But their hearts were broken by another Rev’s stunner in the 89th minute. Tommy McNamara got the winning goal with a shot to the left side of the net.

Nashville SC 2 - 2 Atlanta United

Former Fire favorite CJ Sapong gave Nashville the lead in the 25th minute. Atlanta responded, and Thiago Almada equalized shortly after. Nashville got their act together fast and tied the match six minutes later from a Hany Mukhtar goal. Once again, an MLS team couldn’t hold their lead and Dom Dwyer, who I just found out he was now playing in Atlanta, scored the tying goal in the 88th minute.

CF Montreal 1 - 2 Real Salt Lake City

Despite CF Montreal’s loss to Real Salt Lake City, former Fire player Djordje Mihailovic continues to have the best season of his playing career with a goal within the first minute. Real Salt Lake pulled up their sleeve and equalized in the 54th minute with a Justin Glad header.

I bet RSL fans were Glad to see that.

(I’m so sorry)

But you know who wasn’t feeling sorry? The city of Salt Lake. Sergio Cordova gave the visitors the lead with the match-winning goal in the 66th minute.

Charlotte FC 2 - 1 Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps continue with their poor road performance with a narrow loss against MLS newcomers Charlotte FC. Tosaint Ricketts struck first and gave the Canadians the lead in the 2nd minute. Charlotte tied it up six minutes later with an Andrew Shinyashiki header. Daniel Rios won it for the home team with an 85th-minute tap-in.

Inter Miami 2 - 0 New York Red Bulls

Out of all the teams to break the Red Bull’s away winning streak, it had to be Inter Miami. Ariel Lassiter gave Miami the lead in the 29th minute with a deflected goal. The energy drinks had 15 shots on goal but couldn’t get past Miami. The hosts had a chance to double their lead in the 77th minute, but Victor Ulloa couldn’t quite keep it steady. However, in the 88th minute, Miami got that second goal thanks to Robert Taylor.

FC Dallas 2 - 1 Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United saw off a strong FC Dallas on Sunday night. Lod scored the first goal of the night after a goalkeeping mistake. DJ Taylor later gave the visitors the lead in the 55th minute. Paul Arriola got Dallas’ consolation goal of the night four minutes later.

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 Sporting Kansas City

San Jose and Kansas City shared the points Sunday night in a battle between two unappealing teams. Johnny Russel scored the opener for Kansas City at the end of the first half. San Jose then responded at the beginning of the second half with a goal from Jackson Yueill. Nothing note worth happening throughout the match, but props to Russell for breaking the top-five ranks of Sporting Kansas City history with 75 combined goals and assists to his name after this match.

LA Galaxy 0 - 3 Houston Dynamo

Houston took advantage of a rotated Galaxy squad and beat them 3-0. To be fair to the Galaxy (and Houston), they have the US Open Cup in mind, but Houston had the upper hand. A Sebastian Ferreira goal gave Houston the lead in the 11th minute. Tyler Pasher doubled it in the 58th minute, and Thorleifur Ulfarsson sealed it for Houston four minutes later with the third goal of the night.

Austin FC 2 - 2 Orlando City

Two of the hottest teams (as much as it pains me to type that out) shared the spoils Sunday night with a 2-2 draw. Orlando scored first within minutes from Ecran Kara. Ruan doubled their lead 20 minutes later. Orlando saw red in the 60th minute when Rodrigo Schlegel was sent off due to a handball. Austin was awarded a PK, and Sebastian Driussi converted it shortly after. During stoppage time, Moussa Djitte scored the equalizer for Austin.

Colorado Rapids 1 - 0 Seattle Sounders

Colorado continued their undefeated home streak this season with a win against the Seattle Sounders. Using football Twitter logic that means Colorado is better than all of Liga MX. Jonathan Lewis scored the lone goal of the match with a tap-in in the 50th minute. With the loss against Colorado, this was Seattle’s fifth away loss.

Portland Timbers 0 - 2 Philadelphia Union

Portland continues its slump with a 2-0 loss against Eastern Conference strongman Philadephia Union. Daniel Gazdag scored early in the match to give the Union the lead. Sergio Santos then scored early in the second half, giving the visitors the W.