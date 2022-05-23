The Hot Cast: Exhaustion

The Hot Cast is tired. Ruben and RJ slog through the week that was in Chicago Frie Soccer. They talk through the Fire’s week in New York and while there was a lot of good play, the results trump the good progress they’ve made. They continue to talk about the struggles of Xherdan Shaqiri and what the team has to do to get him going. They then branch out to talk a bit about the larger soccer world, as it was the final day of the Premier League and Serie A. It was not a good day for one of our hosts. All of that and more on this week’s episode of the Hot Cast.