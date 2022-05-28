Toronto FC 3, Chicago Fire 2: Man of the Match

The only words to describe a game like that is infuriating. The Chicago Fire were dominant against a poor Toronto FC team. Everyone in a white and peach shirt played exceptionally well, and as a whole, it was the best performance of the season. Our man of the match tonight finally stepped up and played the way we thought he would when he got here. Xherdan Shaqiri not only provided the first assist, he was involved in almost everything the Fire did offensively and almost scored a spectacular goal in the second half that was saved, and he belted one right off the cross bar, too. For that performance, Shaq gets our Man of the Match.

(Now let us know how you saw it. Vote for your choice for MOTM/WOTM in the poll below. The poll will be open for two days, after which we’ll publicize the results. (Note: if you’re viewing this post from AMP or Apple News, you won’t see the poll below. Feel free to tell us your pick in the comments.)