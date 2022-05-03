The Hot Cast: The Storm Before the Calm

Ruben and RJ return after a week off because Ruben was moving. They discuss the Chicago Fire’sloss to the Red Bulls and why this keeps happening. They discuss the officiating quality of Jon Freedman as well as MLS and PRO referees as a whole, bemoaning their general lack of consistency and competence. Then they talk about Jairo Torres and Chris Mueller’s impending arrivals, and what that would mean tactically for the squad. Spoiler: 2011 Real Madrid gets a mention. All that plus RJ’s long-awaited two-sentence review of Hazy Pitch on this week’s Hot Cast.