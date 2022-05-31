The Hot Cast: Anger and Helplessness

Start your 4 day week right with this week’s episode of the Hot Cast. Ruben and RJ talk about the heartbreaker against TFC and what went wrong (spoiler, not much), and why it always seems to happen to the Fire. Then, they talk tactics. They figure out why things looked so good over the weekend Ruben makes an argument that the Fire is clearly better then their record is, and RJ pushes back a little. After they exhaust the topic, they talk a bit about the weekend in world soccer. All of that and more on this week’s Hot Cast.