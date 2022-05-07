Atlanta United 4, Chicago Fire 1: Man of the Match

It’s tough on days like today. The defense is on week 3 of its collapse, and the midfield was kind of all over the place. But the Fire did score a goal, and not from a penalty. Chinonso Offor scored his goal by being in the correct position at the correct time, and finished well. The former two he did throughout the game as well, not just there. Congrats to Chino in his Man of the Match performance.

