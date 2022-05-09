MLS Roundup Week 10: Know Your Enemy

Just as the Chicago Fire are returning to their old habits after a 4-1 loss to Atlanta United, we here a Hot Time are bringing back another tradition - seeing what the other teams are up to. Surely the grass must be greener elsewhere?

This is your MLS Week 10 Roundup.

Charlotte FC 1 - 0 Inter Miami

The new kids on the block continue to produce decent results for their first season. After a 2-1 loss against Orlando City last week, they faced another Floridian team, Inter Miami FC. Both sides came out guns blazing at the start, but neither could show anything from it. In the 68th minute, Andre Shinyashiki who was recently acquired by Charlotte from the Colorado Rapids scored. For some Fire fans, that name may sound familiar. Back in 2019, they passed him up for 150K in funny money.

CF Montreal 4 - 1 Orlando City

Montreal, who not too long ago announced their new rebrand (again), continued their strong start to the season with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City. In the 20th minute, Montreal won a corner, Djordje Mihailovic launched it into the box and Joel Walterman. After a VAR review, Montreal led 1-0. Then in the early stages of the second half, Mihailovic got his 5th goal of the season courtesy of an assist from Alistair Johnston. Dang, this Mihailovic kid is pretty good, the Chicago Fire could use someone like him. Anyway, 20-minutes later, Orlando got their consolation goal from Joao Moutinho. Then in the dying stages of the game, Montreal added to Orlando’s misery with two goals in two minutes.

Despite winning 2-1 against the Fire, the New York Red Bulls couldn’t carry on that momentum for their home turf, where they have yet to win this season. The Portland Timbers, who were scoreless for the last three games, broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute. Jaroslaw Niezgoda was the man of the minute with what looked to be a deflection, but a goal is a goal. 15 minutes later, the Red Bulls equalized thanks to Aaron Long.

NYCFC continues to couch surf, this time playing their game against Sporting Kansas City at Citi Field. Yes, you read that right, Citi Field, home of Mettle the Mule and Mr. Met. The overall game was a drab affair, just like everything that comes out of that stadium in the post-Bartolo Colon era. NYCFC left their Airbnb disappointed, while there was some solace for Kansas City as it was their second point in five games.

You know that meme of Wario looking sad with the caption, “I’ve won, but at what cost?” That is what DC United is feeling at the moment. Taxi Fountas scored twice in the latter stages of the first half. In the beginning part of the second half, Bill Hamid had to be substituted out due to an ankle problem. DC will be without their stalwart goalkeeper, while Houston will look to regain their form.

While the Fire might be doing poorly, some fans can be at peace that the New England Revolution is on the same boat. In the 27th minute, after a sublime run by Pedro Santos, Miguel Berry got the ball and scored first for the visitors. The Columbus Crew held on to that 1-0 lead until the 70th minute when DeJuan Jones scored for the Revolution. A header from Adam Buksa put them upfront 12 minutes later. However, the Crew equalized in the dying minutes of regular time.

Minnesota United 0 - 1 FC Cincinnati

If you told me FC Cincinnati would be at the top half of the Eastern Conference before the season, I would have called you crazy. They’ve turned a lot of heads this season that even on our very own Hot Cast, Ruben has called them a “fun team.” Now I don’t know about fun, but they have been on a roll as of late. The two teams were on equal terms throughout the whole match. Then at stoppage time, Bradon Vasquez gave the visitors the winning goal of the night.

You wouldn’t be surprised to see FC Dallas winning against the Seattle Sounders. FC Dallas is on a roll as of late, with eight points in the past four games. Meanwhile, a tired Seattle Sounders fresh from a CCL win fielded a rotated squad. Jesus Ferreira gave Dallas the lead in the 65th minute, his 7th of the season so far. Paul Arriola gave the hosts the insurance goal with a very nice shot against former Fire goalkeeper, now CCL winner Stefan Cleveland.

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 0 Colorado Rapids

The San Jose Earthquakes have been in a defensive rut lately (hmmm, I wonder why). But Saturday was their first league clean sheet since their game against Austin FC last season. Both teams were on equal footing throughout the whole game, but San Jose eventually got through with a goal Nathan in the 64th minute.

LAFC 2 - 2 Philadelphia Union

The two of the hottest teams from their respective conference tied each other Saturday night with a 2-2 scoreline. Daniel Gazdag scored first in the 9th minute - it was also his fifth goal of the season, two more he would have equaled the Fire’s amount of goals so far in the league. Kwadwo Opoku equalized for LAFC shortly after the start of the second half, then the Union responded with a beautiful left-footed goal from Julian Carranza. The Union couldn’t maintain their 2-1 lead - in the last 8 minutes of the game, LAFC’s Franco Escobar scored after a corner kick. Overall, a pretty decent game if you are neutral.

Nashville 2 - 0 Real Salt Lake City

It didn’t take long for Nashville to finally get a win at their new stadium, but not without a fight. Real Salt Lake’s Zac MacMath performed like a prime Gianluigi Buffon, and it wasn’t until the 63rd that he conceded a goal. During stoppage time, Fire favorite CJ Sapong scored the second, sealing Nashville’s “W” (as the kids would say) for their new home.

A floundering Vancouver Whitecaps snatched a late win against fellow Canadian side Toronto FC in the 90th minute with a goal from Tosaint Ricketts. There is nothing much to say here, although the call to disallow Toronto’s goal in the 66th minute was questionable for some.

Austin FC 0 - 1 LA Galaxy

If you google Austin FC, you’ll probably see these results.

But banter aside, they are a good team. Really.

At publication, they are in 2nd place in a strong Western Conference. On the other hand, the LA Galaxy was looking to climb up the table after a narrow 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake the week prior. The visitors came out blazing with a 6th-minute goal from Mark Delgado. Things were relatively even between both sides for the rest of the match, but the Galaxy was knocking at Austin’s door at any given moment but couldn’t quite finish. The Galaxy’s win marked the first time Austin lost at home this season.