The Hot Cast: The Old Fire

Ruben and RJ return for a brand new episode of the show. Ruben sounds like he’s in a fish bowl because he’s developed an allergy to bad defense, and the Fire are trying to kill him. They break down what went wrong on the turf fields of the Benz, including a disastrous performance by Carlos Teran. They then talk about what to do with Xherdan Shaqiri and where he’s the most effective. Ruben then gets positive about the future while RJ seems a little less convinced. All of that and more on this week’s Hot Cast! Now on Mondays!