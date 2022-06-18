Chicago Fire 1, D.C, United 0: Man of the Match

The Fire finally won. And that means our Man of the Match was an easy choice. Fabian Herbers came on as a 2nd half substitute and made an immediate impact. His first action saw him spray a wonderful ball out wide to Chris Mueller and he was dangerous the rest of the game. That effort paid off with a wonderfully placed header off of a Kacper Przybylko cross into the back of the net. Sometimes, MotM is as simple as giving it to the guy who won the game. Congrats to Fabi.

