The Hot Cast: Winner Winner

Ruben and RJ are back from the international break, and so are the Fire’s winning ways! Your hosts break down all the happenings of the match. They praise the breakout performance of Brian Gutierrez as well as heap praise on Chris Mueller. Then they talk about the narrative surrounding Gaston Gimenez and how is performances don’t quite fit it. They go on to talk about all the things they missed from their time off. RJ has some thoughts on the Arlo White situation, and Both Ruben and RJ have thoughts on the Apple TV situation. All of that plus NASCAR(!?) on this week’s Hot Cast.