Houston Dynamo 2, Chicago Fire 0: Man of the Match

It was another tough day at the office for the Fire as they fell to Houston. And while a handful of players played fine, no one really stood out as being better. So our Man of the Match tonight is going to go to Chris Mueller. He was the most consistent and dangerous player on the pitch for the club. When the Fire had possession, he created the scoring chances, and his set pieces were always good.

