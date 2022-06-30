The Hot Cast: Post Game Show

Ruben and RJ are back to squeeze in a HotCast! Recorded just after the Final Whistle on Wednesday, your hosts revel in the victory as much as they can, breaking down what went right against Philly that didn’t happen on Saturday in Houston. They talk about Shaqiri’s effectiveness and relitigate where he’s most effected. All of that and more on this post-game edition of the Hot Cast.

Note: Ruben was feeling sick and tested positive for Covid the next day. We apologize for any quality issues.