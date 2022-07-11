The Hot Cast: Number B

On today’s episode of the Hot Cast, Ruben and RJ break down the game against Columbus. They discuss the role the front office and coaching staff played in the Fire’s total collapse, and what Ezra and co. could have done to change the outcome. They then have a frank discussion on where the club is both in the season and toward the future. Then things get a bit positive toward the end as Ruben discusses all the good stuff from Saturday, including the continued maturation of Jhon Duran and Brian Gutierrez. All of that plus convenience store pizza on this week’s Hot Cast.