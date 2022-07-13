Chicago Fire 2, Toronto FC 0: Man of the Match Poll

Finally, the Chicago Fire won a game again. After Saturday’s collapse, the Fire figured out the defense in the second half and didn’t allow TFC to have a moment going forward, despite them having a majority of the ball. But all the action happened in the first half. QAnd our man of the Match won it there too, It is, of course, Jhon Duran. With two goals tonight, he’s now scored 3 in his last 3 games, and he was a monster aside from the goals as well. He stretched Toronto’s high line to its breaking point and forced them into yellow card hell in the first half. For his gfantastic breakout performence, Jhon Duran is our Man of the Match.

