Chicago Fire 1, Seattle Sounders 0: Man of the Match

The Chicago Fire won their second in a row tonight against the CCL Champion Seattle Sounders. It was a classic MLS affair. Neither team was in control for long streches, and both teams had shots at scoring. But the only one who got it done was tonight’s Man of the Match. Rafael Czichos was the best player on both sides of the ball for the Fire. Not only did he score the winning goal, but he was a demon at center-back. He kept the Fire ahead with timely interventions and key tackles. He was the reason the Fire not only won, but got the clean sheet. This is a MotM that was earned.

