The Hot Cast: The Fire are Good Now?

Ruben and RJ return to the Hot Cast! On today’s show, your hosts discuss the amazing turnaround of the Fire’s season over the last 10 or so days. They talk about what’s happened for the Fire to get there, and what they need to do to continue to get better in order to not just make the playoffs, but do some damage there. They look forward to the weekend against Atlanta and fantasize about the results. All of that plus RJ’s Food Review on Water!!! on this week’s Hot Cast.