San Jose Earthquakes 2, Chicago Fire 1: Man of the Match

The Chicago Fire dropped more points today in what was a disappointing effort against the last place San Jose Earthquakes. However, it could have been a lot worse. The 6 saves made by Gabriel Slonina was enough to make it not a total embarrassment. His distribution was good and his positioning was spectacular. He’s also improving on judging crosses coming into the box. Congratulations to Gaga for winning tonight's MotM.

