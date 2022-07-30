Chicago Fire 0, Atlanta United 0: Man of the Match

In a scoreless draw, Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire played an intense game of football. Therefore, our Man of the Match tonight has to go to the Fire’s most intense player. That of course is Federico Navarro. He was a boss in the center of the park, cleaning up the mistakes of both his own team and the Five Stripes. His disruptions were endless, and he won 90% of his duels. Fede was the single most important player of the game and for that, he gets Man of the Match.

