Chicago Fire 2, Columbus Crew 3: Man of the Match

On nights like tonight, it’s not difficult to pick who the Man of the Match was. Chris Mueller crossed in the ball that gave Rafael Czichos his first goal and he scored the Fire’s second. He was the best player on the pitch in a FIre shirt. Full stop. congratulations to Chris for his wonderful play.

