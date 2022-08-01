The Hot Cast: Goodbye Gaga

Welcome back to the Hot Cast. Ruben and RJ start the show with the big news of the week; Gabriel Slonina’s impending transfer to Chelsea in England. They discuss what it means for his career, the pros and cons of the move, and what it means for the Fire. Then they go on to break down the Fire’s 0-0 draw with Atlanta. They talk about Jairo Torres getting the start, as well as all of the other tweaks Ezra Hendrickson made over the weekend. They also talk about what tactical changes he could make to get the best team on the field. Plus, Ruben makes a bold tactical comparison in which an ex-Fire player is involved. All that and more on this week’s Hot Cast.