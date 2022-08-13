Philadelphia Union 4, Chicago Fire 1: Man of the Match

It was a tough loss tonight against the Philidelphia Union. The Fire were massive dogs coming into this one, and the Union showed why they’re the class of the league. But it wasn’t a complete disaster for the club. There were a few solid performances from individuals in Fire shirts. We can only give one our man of the match, however. And tonight, the honor goes to Federico Navarro. He was his usual disruptive self, making run after run to stop Union attacks. Most importantly, though, he provided the pressure that caused the turnover that got the Fire their goal. The only way they were going to score was through a turnover like that one, and he was the one to do the job. In acknowledgment of that plus all the dirty work he does, Fede gets our Man of the Match.

