MLS Roundup Week 25: National Field of All-Stars

Last week was a good week for sports fans.

Not only was there the MLS All-Star game, but the NFL also returned, and European football was in full swing.

The only downside was a relatively dull Field of Dreams game and the Fire losing 4-1 against the Philadelphia Union. So while all that was happening, this happened during week 25 of MLS.

Orlando continued to torment the Metrostars with a narrow 1-0 win last Saturday.

Not only did Orlando eliminate the Red Bulls from the U.S. Open Cup a few weeks ago, but they also snapped their six-game losing streak when Facundo Torres scored against them in the 17th minute. But, unfortunately, although the Red Bulls had 15 shots, they couldn’t muster anything against the lions from Disneyworld.

New York remains winless in five matches of all competitions since their 4-3 win against Austin FC back in July.

FC Cincinnati 2 - 2 Atlanta United

Former Chicago Fire youth product Andrew Gutman scored the 20,000 MLS goal on Saturday against Atlanta United when his 83rd-minute equalizer found the back of the net.

By all logic, that means the Chicago Fire should be credited for that milestone.

Apart from Gutman’s record goal, the game started in Atlanta’s favor when Thiago Almada scored first in the 17th minute. However, Brandon Vasquez equalized the game for Cincy 12 minutes later - his 15th goal of the season.

Boy, I tell you what, FC Cincinnati is lucky to have Vasquez. Brenner placed Cincy in the lead when he scored in the 41st minute. It looked like Cincinnati had this game in the bag until Gutman’s heroics towards the end of the match.

Despite missing a lot of key players in their squad, the New England Revolution won against D.C. United last Saturday, but to be fair, that isn’t quite an achievement this season.

Carles Gil scored in the 18th minute from a Bradon Bye assist. With that goal, you could say that D.C. United would be saying bye to a possible win (I’m sorry for that).

United had a few chances throughout the game, but their attempts were either offsides, or Djordje Petrovic (who has become a worthy Matt Turner replacement) was there to stop it.

Toronto FC continues their summer revival with a dominant 3-1 win against the Portland Timbers.

Toronto came out swinging from the start of the game, and their efforts came to fruition when Jonathan Osorio scored in the 41st minute. Toronto again dominated throughout the second half, but Portland nearly spoiled the party in the 83rd minute, thanks to Jose Van Rankin. Six minutes later, Lorenzo Insigne placed the hosts in the lead with a left-footed shot. Another left-footed shot from Federico Bernardeschi sealed the win for Toronto in the 85-minute.

Inter Miami 3 - 2 NYCFC

There must be something in the waters of Southern Flordia since Inter Miami seems to be playing some competent football.

Thiago scored first for NYCFC from a set piece situation in the 34th minute. After that, the visitors looked dominant, but Miami equalized five minutes later, thanks to Alejandro Pozuelo. NYCFC regained the lead towards the end of the first half when Thiago Andrade scored.

In the 63rd minute, a Gonzalo Higuain ball found Ariel Lassiter, who equalized for Miami. Pozuelo scored the winning goal in the 84th, which meant that Miami had not lost a match in four games.

And before you ask, I will not credit Phil Neville for this win.

Austin FC 4 - 3 Sporting Kansas City

It looked like Sporting Kansas City would turn their fortunes around against Austin, but the stars didn’t align for them.

Andreu Fontas gave the Wizards the lead early in the 12th minute from a set-piece situation. 10 minutes later, William Agada doubled their lead.

This was starting to look like the Sporting Kansas City of yesteryear.

Jon Gallagher finally placed Austin on the scoreboard five minutes later. Despite the blight, Kansas City looked dominant.

In the 39th minute, an Ethan Finlay foul won Sporting Kansas City a penalty, and Johnny Russell cooly converted it, giving the visitors a 3-1 by the end of the first half.

Austin came back a different team for the remainder of the game, and it finally paid off when Julio Cascante scored in the 63rd minute, placing the hosts back in the fold. Danny Hoesen equalized in the 85th minute, and during stoppage time, Sebastian Driussi completed their comeback and broke the hearts of Kansas City fans when he found the back of the net.

That Yellow Team drew the Colorado Rapids in a relatively dull match on Saturday. Cucho Hernandez placed the Crew up top in the 5th minute. He nearly doubled their lead in the 12th minute, but his shot was too much.

Steven Moreira decided to undo all of the Crew’s efforts and conceded a penalty with his handball in the 39th minute.

Diego Rubio converted the penalty a minute later, which was the equalizing goal of the game.

Houston Dynamo 2 -3 CF Montreal

Montreal continues its win streak at the expense of Houston, who are flopping at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Although, at one point, it looked like Houston was on a path to redemption when their new DP Hector Herra assisted Sebastian Ferreira to score the first goal in the 12th minute. But two minutes later, Djordje Mihailovic was fouled, and Montreal was penalized. Romell Quioto converted it, and the game was now on equal levels.

A set-piece situation in the 28th minute gave Montreal the lead when Alistair Johnston found the back of the net. Daniel Steres equalized the game in the 36th minute when he saw the Memo Rodriguez ball from a corner.

Rodriguez would later give Montreal another penalty when he decided to use his hands in the penalty area towards the end of the first half. Quioto was tasked to take it, but his shot was just too high.

Lassi Lappalainen scored the winning goal for Montreal in the fabled 69th minute.

There was nothing but humiliation for Vancouver when the Galaxy placed five against them on Saturday - which was the first time in 2016 since the Galaxy scored five goals in a match.

Samuel Grandsir started the rout in the 12th minute with the match’s first goal. A handball from Ranko Veselinovic five minutes later gave the Galaxy a penalty, and Manchester United legend Chicharito converted it to provide the hosts with a 2-0 lead by the 20th minute. Chicharito assisted Victor Vasquez 10 minutes later for the game’s third goal.

Vancouver got on the scoreboard eight minutes later when Ryan Gauld found the back of the net, but two minutes later, Samuel Grandsir scored the Galaxy’s fourth game goal. Tosaint Ricketts cut the deficit in half for Vancouver when he scored in the 70th minute, but Cristian Dajome decided to make things harder for Vancouver when he was sent off for a bad foul nine minutes later. Efrain Alvarez completed the rout towards the end of the match when he scored the Galaxy’s fifth and overall seventh goal of the game.

LAFC 5 - 0 Charlotte FC

Look at that, another LA team with five goals, but at least they kept a clean sheet.

The game became alive in the 49th minute when a Jesus Murillo header gave LAFC the lead. Ten minutes later, Jose Cifuentes doubled their lead. Cifuentes later assisted Carlos Vela to score the third goal of the match in the 73rd minute.

A Cristian Arango goal confirmed LAFC’s win but an own goal from Anton Walkes during stoppage time sealed Charlotte’s humiliation for the night.

Other MLS Matches

Seattle Sounders 1 - 2 Real Salt Lake

Nashville FC 1 - 2 Minnesota United