The Hot Cast: GG Go Next

The Hot Cast returns to look at the Fire’s loss against the Union. Ruben and RJ break down the defensive errors, and both of them have positive and negative things to say. They then talk about what the Fire should do moving forward without Gaston Gimenez, including tactics and personnel decisions that need to be made rather quickly. After that, they leave MLS behind to talk a little about the first ever Girrard/Lampard coaching derby and a detour to the Field of Dreams game. All of that and more on this week’s Hot Cast.