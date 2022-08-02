Officially official: Gaga Slonina is headed to Chelsea!

Now it’s official: Gaga Slonina is going to Chelsea!

Chelsea FC and the Chicago Fire confirmed the long-awaited move this afternoon following a medical in London earlier this week. Slonina signed a six-year contract last night, keeping him with the Blues through 2028. The transfer fee is an estimated $15 million, including add-ons.

“The kid deserves it,” said Ezra Hendrickson when asked about the move after the Fire’s last match. “I’m happy for the kid, and it shows that we have some good young talent here in this organization.”

As expected, Slonina will continue with the Fire for the rest of this season. Chelsea will loan him back to Chicago, and he will move to London on January 1st. The Fire pushed hard to get the transfer over the line before the MLS summer transfer window slams shut on August 4th to secure the loan back to Chicago.

There will be 11 more MLS matches for Slonina before he joins the two-time European champions. He will have the opportunity to add to his 14 career MLS shutouts as the Fire embark on a late playoff push.

It’s a historic day for the Chicago Fire and MLS. The future is bright for one of America’s hottest young prospects, and that is a testament to the great work that’s been done here in Chicago.