Chicago Fire 0, NYCFC 2: Man of the Match

The Chicago Fire laid an egg in their 2-0 defeat to NYCFC. So it’s pretty difficult to award a Man of the Match. However, usually, there are one or two players who manage to rise above the disappointment and still have pretty good games. For tonight, it was Gabriel Slonina. He couldn’t really do anything about either of the goals, and he kept it from becoming a laugher with 3 saves from relatively close range. Congrats to Gaga for winning our Man of the Match.

