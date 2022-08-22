The Hot Cast: Just Bad

Ruben and RJ are back to discuss the demoralizing loss to NYCFC. They break down what went wrong for the Fire, including an in-depth explanation of what happened during the pigeon’s first goal. They also discuss what City did well and how they smothered the Fire’s potent midfield attack. They eventually move on to talk about the injury problems and what they’re going to do if Carlos Teran isn’t healthy. They also look at the remaining 8 games to see if the Fire can actually do the damn thing. Ruben is more positive whereas RJ has trouble believing, and you can’t really blame him. All that and more on this week’s Hot Cast.