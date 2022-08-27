Chicago Fire 0, CF Montreal 2: Man of the Match

The Chicago Fire lost again. This time to two bangers from CF Montreal. The nature of the two goals means that a defender can still be the man of the match because heaven knows the offense let the team down tonight. That being said, Carlos Teran was really good tonight. A week after potentially coming back too early, he was energetic and was able to make the recovery runs and tackles he needed to make, and did so without looking worse for wear. For his hustle for 90 minutes plus his tackling ability, Teran has earned our man of the match tonight.

