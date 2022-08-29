MLS Roundup Week 27: Running Out of Steam

I usually try to think of something creative when it comes to these introductions, but just like the Chicago Fire, as of late, I’ve run out of steam.

Unlike the Chicago Fire, other teams in the league have produced some stunning results that could determine who lifts the Cup at the end of the year.

Here is your weekly MLS roundup.

Austin FC 4 - 1 LAFC

Despite having a star-studded team, LAFC fell to Texas’ mighty trees (that’s their nickname, right?).

Austin was first on the scoreboard when Diego Fagundez scored from a free kick in the 32nd minute. Then, shortly after the start of the second half, Maximilliano Urruti scored a header from a set piece doubling Austin’s lead. He got his brace a few minutes later in the 51st minute when a Fagundez ball found his foot.

Eight minutes later, Sebastian Driussi found the back of the next thanks to another Fagundez assist, and at this point, Austin was running riot.

LAFC got their consolation goal off the night a few minutes later when Cristian Arango scored a volley.

At this point, I think the Seattle Sounders sold their soul for continental glory.

For the first time since 2017, the Portland Timbers won the fabled Cascadia Cup against the Sounders - the second largest rivalry cup in MLS behind the legendary and storied Brimstone Cup.

Despite Seattle scoring first in the eight-minute from a Yeimar Gomez header, Portland looked determined to fix things up. Then, in the 40th minute, Gomez himself committed a foul in the penalty area, and Dairon Asprilla equalized the game by converting the awarded penalty. Asprilla later assisted Sebastian Blanco in the 51st minute with the game-winning goal.

In some ways, the Houston Dynamo mirrors the Chicago Fire. Both have a high-profiled DP, a new coach, and can’t keep their leads.

A Griffin Dorsey cross in the 45th minute found Corey Baird, who scored, giving Houston a narrow lead. At the start of the second half, both teams were playing boring football, with neither team doing much apart from committing a few fouls here and there.

As it looked like Houston would close out the game, an own goal from Fafa Picault in the 79th minute equalized the game for the Loons. As luck would have it for the home side, Luis Amarilla completed the comeback in the 84th minute when he found the ball from an Alan Benitez pass.

New York Red Bulls 3 - 1 Inter Miami FC

It looked like Inter Miami would continue their hot streak when Gonzalo Higuain scored from a free kick in the 19th minute.

But you know how that one saying goes, all things must come to an end.

It all started when Alejandro Pozuelo committed a dumb foul in the 29th minute, and Miami was down to 10 men. But to give Miami some credit, they buckled down and were able to repel the Red Bulls until the 43rd minute, when Lewis Morgan equalized for the hosts. Then, in the second half, Daniel Edelman placed the Red Bulls in the lead with a shot towards the left corner of the goal in the 53rd minute. About 20 minutes later, New York was also down to 10 men when Kyle Duncan was sent off after a foul. Despite that setback, New York confirmed their win when Caden Clark scored their third goal in the 74th minute.

FC Cincinnati 2 - 2 Columbus Crew

Local derby games are always exciting - even the ones in Ohio.

Cincy looked like they were about to close out the game with a lone goal that Brandon Vazquez in the 36th minute. However, Derrick Etienne had other things in mind and used his head to score the equalizing goal in the 74th minute. Cincy quickly responded two minutes later with a Matt Miazga goal, who I didn’t realize played for them. That was also his second goal in three games.

The Crew decided to spoil the party for Cincinnati when Steven Moreira scored in stoppage time, equalizing the game.

This game showed why the Philadelphia Union is one of the best teams in the league right now.

The Colorado Rapids were without a few essential players, but the Union played them off the park. In 30 minutes, the Union scored three goals against the Rapids - two of them were penalties from poor fouls committed by Anthony Markanich and Gustavo Vallecilla. Vallecilla himself would later be sent off in the 34th minute. Daniel Gazdag, who scored two of the first three goals early in the match, got his hat-trick in the 83rd minute. The destroyer of the Chicago Fire, Cory Burke, scored five minutes later, and Matt Real completed the rout with the sixth goal of the night during stoppage time.

Charlotte FC 0 - 2 Toronto FC

Toronto FC continues their Italian revolution with a 2-0 win against Charlotte FC.

Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored both goals in the 49th and 66th minute, respectively. Charlotte was dominant in the stats department but had nothing to show.

Kansas City came out on top in the battle of two Western Conference bums. Daniel Salloi scored the lone goal in the 10th minute.

Nothing of note happened throughout the match afterward. Instead, both teams did an equal amount of “whatevering” til the final whistle.

Here is another comeback (somewhat) story in week 27. Alan Velasco scored the first goal for the hosts in the 7th minute, shortly after Paxton Pomyka attempted a goal. Pablo Ruiz nearly equalized two minutes later for Real Salt Lake.

Then in the fabled 69th minute, an Aaron Herrera cross found Anderson Julio, who scored the equalizing goal for Salt Lake.

D.C. United was on a redemption arc, but Atlanta United spoiled their party.

Within two minutes in the second half, both teams scored against each other with goals from Alan Franco and Ravel Morrison. Ola Kamara placed United up in the lead in the 55th minute.

Five minutes later, Josef Martinez was substituted in, and shortly after, he did what he does best, score goals. Two minutes later, in the 62nd minute, Martinez scored a header equalizing the game; it was also his 8th goal against D.C. United. Juan Jose Purata completed Atlanta’s comeback in the fabled 69th minute with the game-winning goal.

Other MLS matches

Vancouver Whitecaps 0 - 3 Nashville SC

Orlando City 2 - 1 NYCFC

New England Revolution 1 - 2 LA Galaxy