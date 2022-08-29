The Hot Cast: Ballgame

Ruben and RJ are back this week to prematurely eulogize the Chicago Fire’s season. They dissect the loss against Montreal and explain how it wasn’t that bad a performance until they couldn’t score any goals. They then talked about the injuries to Shaqiri and Czichos and how that, more than the loss itself, was the nail in the Fire’s coffin. They then talk about how the club are going to finish the season with these injuries and a two-game rivalry week on the horizon. Finally, they talk about the emotions of the upcoming week of matches and Ruben tries to convince you to go to Columbus this weekend. All that and more on this week’s Hot Cast.