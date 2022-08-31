New England Revolution 0, Chicago Fire 0: Man of the Match

It was a must-win game for the Chicago Fire tonight against the New England Revolution. And while they didn’t lose, a scoreless draw isn’t exactly what we had in mind. That being said, the performance on the defensive side of the ball was solid enough to get the Fire yet another clean sheet. And the best player on defense was Carlos Teran.

All game he did nothing but run around and chase down Revs attackers, block shots, and cut out passing lanes. His effort alone would have been enough to win the award tonight, but he did it all with the poise and grace of a player 10 years his elder. Congradulations to Carlos on his back to back Man of the Match selections.

