Deadline Day: Offor traded to CF Montréal

As the MLS summer transfer window comes to a close, so do hopes of the Fire picking up any reinforcements for the last stretch of the season. There has been one outgoing move, though; Chinonso Offor was traded to CF Montréal for 325K in GAM.

Offor, 22, down the Fire depth chart behind Jhon Duran and Kacper Przybylko this year, made just 3 starts. pic.twitter.com/wq24VvALvB — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 5, 2022

The Nigerian made 42 appearances for the Fire, including all 34 MLS matches last season, but only scored 2 goals. He has been the third choice striker this season behind Jhon Durán and Kacper Przybyłko.

It is a shame that things didn’t work out for Offor in Chicago, but it was always going to be a gamble bringing in a totally unknown quantity from the Latvian league. It’s safe to say that this deal is a win-win for the Fire; they’ve recouped a good pile of allocation money for a player who was hardly seeing the field, and they get $200,000 off the salary cap while freeing up an international slot. Nonetheless, they will still take a loss overall as the transfer fee to bring Offor to Chicago was higher.

Presumably, this opens to door for homegrowns Missael Rodríguez and Victor Bezerra to get some opportunities. Both have recently gotten on the scoresheet for Chicago Fire II in MLS Next Pro but are yet to get any significant minutes in MLS.

We wish the best of luck to Chino on his next journey in Montréal as they look to make a deep playoff run this year.