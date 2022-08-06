Charlotte FC 2, Chicago Fire 3: Man of the Match

The Chicago Fire beat Charlotte FC in a thrilling 3-2 affair that could have gone either way. Two months ago, in part due to our man of the match, it may have gone the other way. But Tonight, Kacper Przybylko put the ball in the back of the net. Twice. His two goals, the first to tie the game at one, and then to put them ahead 3-2, could end up being the most important of the season. He was also relentless on the press, and helped out makeshift defense. Congradulations to Kacper for his brace, and his Man of the Match performance.

