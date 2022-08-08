The Hot Cast: Playoff Positive

Ruben and RJ return with another episode of the Hot Cast. On today’s show, they rap about the Fire’s come from behind win on the road in Charlotte. They discuss how this wouldn’t have happened in the past, and how this team’s mental fortitude projects to good things going forward. They also talk about how good the defense was, considering the circumstances, and they praise Xherdan Shaqiri and Kacper Przybylko for finally coming into their own.

Then they talk about all the news from the last week. They go over the Chinonso Offor deal, and Ruben explains why it was good, even if at first glance it looks like they got hosed in the deal. They then spend a few minutes talking about the Jhon Duran Instagram controversy. All of that plus EVO 2022 on this week’s Hot Cast!